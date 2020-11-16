AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
NAB seeks assets, tax details of Zardari family from FBR

BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2020

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has reportedly written to Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to share tax details of former President Asif Ali Zardari and the family, as accountability watchdog pursue assets beyond means case.

ARY News citing its sources elaborated that NAB, under Anti Money Laundering Act 2010, sought out tax details of Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, brother-in-law Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, his son and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and his daughters Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

As per their sources, the revenue board has already furnished NAB’s request.

It also included in its requirements the revenue details of Messers Zardari Group Private Limited and asked for tax files and wealth statements.

Accountability watchdog has also sought out details of all sorts of dealings and transactions made by the group and the revenue board, in line with the AML Act, has complied and has shared all the said details.

