Gold price decrease Rs100 to Rs112,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 per tola on Monday and was traded at 112,550 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs87 and was traded at Rs96,493 against Rs96,580 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,452, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1220 against its sale at Rs1200. The prices ten gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1045.95.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $2 per ounce and was traded at $1892 against $1890, the association reported.