AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
European shares highest in more than 8 months on Moderna vaccine optimism

  • STOXX 600 at highest since late-Feb.
  • Banking sector jumps to over 8-month high, BBVA leads.
  • Data shows surge in China retail sales in October.
  • Vodafone gains on strong earnings forecast.
Reuters 16 Nov 2020

European shares shot up to a more-than-eight-month high on Monday, after Moderna Inc became the second drugmaker in a week to report high efficacy for an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 traded 1.5% higher by 1219 GMT after Moderna announced that its vaccine appeared to be highly effective. Pfizer made a similar announcement on Nov. 9.

"The more companies that can develop a vaccine candidate that can be shown to be effective, the more optimistic investors will be about being able to see a way out of this pandemic and for economic activity, sort of come back to some semblance of normality," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

European banks were the best performing sector, adding 4.7%. Spain's BBVA topped the sector after PNC Financial Services Group said it would buy its US business for $11.6 billion in cash.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos asked Euro zone banks on Monday to keep using their capital buffers to absorb losses without holding back credit to the real economy, which, he said, needs time to rebound from a pandemic-induced recession.

CMC's Hewson also noted an air of caution over a post-COVID recovery, saying economic activity would not return to pre-pandemic levels overnight.

Shares of Germany's BioNtech, which is developing the other vaccine with Pfizer, fell more than 5% after Moderna's report.

Data showing that China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and that retail sales surged had helped sentiment earlier in the day.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has gained nearly 40% from its March lows, although it has underperformed its US peers this year. A spike in coronavirus cases across Europe has resulted in renewed, economically disruptive lockdown measures.

But overall quarterly results for STOXX 600 companies have been better than expected, with 68% of those that have reported results so far beating earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

In company news, Vodafone Group gained 4.6% after it said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance following a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

