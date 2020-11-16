AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Nov 16, 2020
Pakistan

Sindh reports 848 new COVID-19 cases

BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2020

Sindh on Monday reported over 800 new coronavirus cases taking over all tally to 156,528 people in the province alone.

As per the daily COVID-19 update, Out of total 848 cases for past 24 hours, 592 belong to Karachi which makes about 69 per cent of all the cases emerging from the metropolis.

Announcing the daily figures, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who himself got infected from the virus, said to date the total number of recovered cases now stands at 143,252.

With four new fatalities attributed to the global pandemic, the Sindh number of people to have lost their lives throughout outbreak phase stands at 2751.

It may be noted 376 people have been reported with critical health status and complications while 37 are on ventilator support due to Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Operations at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) across Sindh have been halted for a week following multiple staff members including doctor infected from COVID-19.

As per Dr. Pervaiz, Head of Cardiac Surgery, all scheduled operations have been canceled for a week at all centres of the NICVD across the province after emergence of a number positive coronavirus cases.

He said that decision has been taken to protect patients and the staff from the deadly virus.

