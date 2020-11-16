AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6bn

  • Asiana reported operating losses of 268 billion won in the first six months of this year -- with its debts soaring to 11.5 trillion won.
AFP 16 Nov 2020

SEOUL: South Korean flag carrier Korean Air said Monday it will buy out its smaller, troubled rival Asiana Airlines in a $1.6 billion deal as it looks to consolidate with the global aviation sector devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal combining South Korea's two biggest airlines comes as carriers around the world struggle with low demand, haemorrhaging cash and grounding planes to survive.

"The main reason behind Korean Air's decision to acquire Asiana Airlines at this time is to stabilise the Korean aviation industry, which is suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic," Korean Air said in a statement.

"Once Korean Air completes its acquisition of Asiana Airlines, the airline is expected to be ranked as one of the top 10 airlines in the world."

Korean Air said it would pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) for Asiana, using cash from a 2.5 trillion won rights issue early next year. The deal also includes Asiana's affiliates, including low-cost carriers Air Seoul and Air Busan.

"Considering that Korean Air's financial status could also be endangered if the Covid-19 situation is prolonged, it is inevitable to restructure the domestic aviation market to enhance its competitiveness," Korean Air added.

Asiana has long been plagued by financial problems, prompting parent company Kumho Industrial to put its 31 percent stake up for sale last year as it came under pressure from its creditors.

A previous deal for South Korean builder HDC Hyundai Developer to buy Asiana collapsed in September as the pandemic tore through the aviation industry.

Asiana reported operating losses of 268 billion won in the first six months of this year -- with its debts soaring to 11.5 trillion won.

But Korean Air and its parent firm Hanjin Group expect Asiana's acquisition to boost their competitiveness in the global market.

"In general, countries with a population less than 100 million have a single full-service carrier," they said in a statement.

"However, Korea has two full-service carriers, which gives it a competitive disadvantage compared to countries like Germany, France and Singapore with a single major airline."

The Asiana deal will "give the airline the competitiveness to compete with global mega airlines".

South Korean's Yonhap news agency reported that the country's transport ministry and Asiana's creditors, including state-run Korea Development Bank, saw the deal as "inevitable" to prevent greater losses during the pandemic.

The deal also involves an investment from Korea Development Bank, which said it hopes to get regulatory approvals by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg News.

State-run KDB said earlier Monday that it hopes to complete the transactions this year and seek approvals from antitrust bodies globally by the end of 2021.

Asiana Airlines

Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for $1.6bn

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters