NICVD postpones operations across Sindh after multiple COVID-19 cases

Operations at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) across Sindh have been halted for a week following multiple staff members including doctor infected from COVID-19.

As per Dr. Pervaiz, Head of Cardiac Surgery, all scheduled operations have been canceled for a week at all centres of the NICVD across the province after emergence of a number positive coronavirus cases.

He said that decision has been taken to protect patients and the staff from the deadly virus.

Confirming the cases, he said so far three doctors and two patients have been tested positive for the global pandemic in Karachi’s NICVD.

The infected staff has quarantined himself at their homes, Pervaiz added.

Karachi is witnessing an alarming increase in the coronavirus cases from the last two weeks. So far 21 educational institutions have been sealed in the Karachi after the emergence of COVID-19 cases.

Several high level officials including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Provincial minister Ikramullah Dharijo, Additional Home Secretary Sindh home department Usman Chachar and a number of staff working at the Sindh Secretariat have been tested positive for the virus.