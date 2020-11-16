AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Nov 16, 2020
Rouble soars as vaccine optimism outweighs COVID-19 fears

  • Rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.45, pulling away from a one-week low hit on Friday.
  • Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3% at $43.08 a barrel.
Reuters 16 Nov 2020

MOSCOW: The rouble rose sharply on Monday, gaining 1% against the dollar, as optimism in global markets for a vaccine against COVID-19 outweighed fears of a resurgence in the pandemic, with cases in Russia reaching a daily record high.

By 1159 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.45, pulling away from a one-week low hit on Friday. It gained 1.3% to trade at 90.42 versus the euro .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3% at $43.08 a barrel.

"Optimistic sentiment is prevailing on markets, in spite of the difficult epidemiological situation, which will allow the rouble to recover to 76.6 versus the dollar today," said Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, in a note.

Russia reported a record 22,778 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as Moscow sought more hospital beds, having turned an ice rink into a temporary hospital to handle the influx of patients.

The rouble is expected to receive additional support from month-end tax payments that usually lead export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes have climbed to their best levels in recent months.

"Investors are looking past the COVID-19 pandemic and pinning hopes on vaccines and economic recovery, with emerging markets, Russia in particular, poised to be key beneficiaries of the reflation trade," said Alfa Bank in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 3% to 1,253.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.4% higher at 3,067.4 points, a near three-month high.

