COVID-19 scare: Govt has decided to ban political rallies, public gatherings across country, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in wake of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to ban all political rallies and public gatherings across the country, ARY News reported. The PM added that he also cancelled his visit to Rashakai on November 21 where he was scheduled to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone.

Addressing the nation on current COVID-19 situation after NCC meeting on Monday, Imran said that as part of measures to contain COVID-19, the government has decided to restrict gatherings in large numbers. "We will urge the opposition to cancel mass gatherings in line with government's decision," he stated.

Imran maintained that the coronavirus has infected several people during the election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan.

"Coronavirus is spreading fast and with severe intensity. If measures are not taken in time, the virus will affect more people and eventually it will create pressure on the health facilities," the prime minister said.

He said, "In America, the coronavirus cases have risen beyond the first peak and we see the same in England. They have started lockdowns; just like they shut down their countries earlier, they've gone towards the lockdowns again."

The premier said, "We were observing how many cases were there in the provinces. So, first off, I wish to tell you that God was especially benevolent towards us. We are a very lucky nation — see our neighbours Iran and India — so God was especially kind to Pakistan, we were saved from the havoc the coronavirus wreaked in the rest of the world and in our neighbouring countries."

"However, our service sector sustained a lot of damage — for example, tourism, marriage halls, and restaurants — this is quite a large sector and it was hit significantly when we shut down our economy. Despite that, Pakistan — as opposed to the rest of the countries — performed way better during the first wave," the premier noted.

He mentioned that coronavirus cases have increased four times in the last 10 days which is an alarming situation. He urged the nation to take precautionary measures and follow SOPs to curb spread of novel coronavirus.