Spotify Might Soon be Launching in Pakistan

  • Spotify recently created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan, instilling hopes about its launch in Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 16 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Spotify might soon be launching in Pakistan. The audio streaming and media services provider has recently created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan with over 14k followers.

Although, Spotify has released no official statement about the launch of its service in Pakistan, the music company has expanded to 13 new markets across Europe earlier this year, increasing its total to 92 markets.

Despite competition from YouTube Music, Deezer and Apple Music, Spotify remains popular due to its large music library of 60 million tracks and 4 billion playlists. The company currently has 144 million subscribers.

Spotify also reported that its global listening hours have increased during the pandemic, with premium subscribers rising by 27% to 144 million in the third quarter from a year earlier.

