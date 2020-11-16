AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs up to 7.21pc

BR Web Desk 16 Nov 2020

Pakistan on Sunday witnessed a huge spike in the positivity rate of COVID-19 since July, as it climbs up to 7.21 percent.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 29,511 tests across the country, much below its daily test capacity of 74,227.

Out of those, 2,128 came positive, while 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The positivity rate, according to the official tally, climbed up to 7.21% on Sunday, the highest since July 22.

Alarmingly, the deaths were being reported in double figures in the last week, while new cases have remained over the 2,000-mark for the last four days.

Meanwhile, today (Monday) a meeting of education ministers chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood deferred the decision on school closure and early and extended winter vacations till November 23.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pakistani cities and districts which have recorded the highest test positive ratio in the past few weeks are Multan, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Coronavirus Pakistan COVID19

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs up to 7.21pc

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters