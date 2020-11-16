Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs up to 7.21pc

Pakistan on Sunday witnessed a huge spike in the positivity rate of COVID-19 since July, as it climbs up to 7.21 percent.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 29,511 tests across the country, much below its daily test capacity of 74,227.

Out of those, 2,128 came positive, while 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The positivity rate, according to the official tally, climbed up to 7.21% on Sunday, the highest since July 22.

Alarmingly, the deaths were being reported in double figures in the last week, while new cases have remained over the 2,000-mark for the last four days.

Meanwhile, today (Monday) a meeting of education ministers chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood deferred the decision on school closure and early and extended winter vacations till November 23.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pakistani cities and districts which have recorded the highest test positive ratio in the past few weeks are Multan, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad and Karachi.