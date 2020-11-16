Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to CM House, the minister felt a mild fever on Friday and got tested for the novel virus. The same day his test came out positive, the CM House tweeted. On the advice of his doctors, the minister has gone into isolation.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz captain (retd) Safdar tested positive for the coronavirus while campaigning for their parties in Gilgit-Baltistan.

These leaders are among several politicians and lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic first emerged in Pakistan. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, PPP leader Saeed Ghani, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra contracted the virus and have now recovered.

Last week, Pakistan lost its Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth, and PPP's senior politician Jam Madad Ali to coronavirus.