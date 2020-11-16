AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Afghanistan, India deny allegations

AFP Updated 16 Nov 2020

KABUL: Kabul and New Delhi on Sunday denied Pakistan's accusations that India was funding "terror" groups and training them on Afghan soil.

The denial came a day after Islamabad said it had gathered "irrefutable" evidence, which it plans to present to the UN, of Indian involvement in "terrorist" activities impacting Pakistan.

"We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

A statement from military said India was "training, harbouring and launching... terrorists into Pakistan," from 87 training camps -- 66 in Afghanistan and 21 in India.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry denied the claim.-AFP

