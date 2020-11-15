India funded terrorists to disrupt CPEC project, says Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India funded Rs80 billion to terrorists and set-up terrorist camps on its soil to disrupt China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons in Multan on Sunday, the foreign minister said that India wants to destroy CPEC schemes as it is a game changer project for Pakistan.

Qureshi maintained India is also looking to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan during and after elections and the dossier, containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship to terrorism has exposed Indian plans.

He highlighted that India is a threat to the region’s peace and stability and International community should take notice of the Indian nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism.

The FM said India is using Afghan soil to launch terrorist activities against Pakistan, therefore Pakistan and Afghanistan should devise a comprehensive strategy to fail its nefarious designs.

On November 14, Pakistan unveiled a dossier carrying "irrefutable evidence" of India's state-sponsored terrorism inside the country aimed at destabilising Pakistan, disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and creating unrest in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and erstwhile Fata through sub-nationalist elements.

The dossier was presented at a joint news conference by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

They urged the international community to exert pressure on India to stop state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan. "The evidences presented by Pakistan provide a concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organisations, including UN-designated terrorist organisations Jammat-ul-Ahrar (JUA), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)," Foreign Minister Qureshi said.

Qureshi said the dossier revealed deepening nexus between Indian intelligence agencies and UN-designated terrorist organisations, including JuA, TTP, BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and the Baloch Republican Army (BRA).