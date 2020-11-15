AVN 63.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Passion of GB people show they are desirous of change, tweets Faraz

  • Information minister says the group of incompetent politicians never prioritise the welfare of the people
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will reject the incompetents imposed on them for a decade with the power of their vote.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that the group of incompetent politicians never prioritise the welfare of the people.

Faraz added, "Today, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are exercising their democratic right to vote for their bright future. Their passion shows that they are desirous of change."

Polling in Gilgit Baltistan has begun amid strict security measures. The voting began at 8am and will continue till 5pm. People are casting votes to decide which party will form government in the region after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

As per details, a total of 745,361 voters are voting for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations today. As part of security measures, at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel have been deployed for security purposes.

