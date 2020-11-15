Unofficial results: PTI takes lead in six constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan

(Karachi) As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in six constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported on Sunday. The result of the first polling station stated that PTI's Fida Nashad from GBA-9, Skardu 3, has secured the most number of votes.

Polling in Gilgit Baltistan that began amid strict security measures ended at 5pm. People casted their votes to decide which party will form government in the region after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

As per details, a total of 745,361 voters voted for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations today. As part of security measures, at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel were deployed for security purposes.

Out of the 847 polling booths, 418 were declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal. The area has a population of about 1.3 million.

People, both men and women, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. The overall polling process remained peaceful.

At least 330 candidates contested this ballot exercise for the 33-member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats.

The chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan also announced three-day holiday on account of the elections.

Earlier, a survey by Gallup stated that a close contest is expected between the PTI and the PPP, while the PML-N is the least favourite party.

The survey found PM Imran Khan as the most popular leader in GB followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Respondents of the survey, around 30 percent of them, believe elections will be transparent and free from rigging.