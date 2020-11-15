AVN 63.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 67.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 131.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 97.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 89.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.42%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 196.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Unofficial results: PTI takes lead in six constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan

  • The result of the first polling station stated that PTI's Fida Nashad from GBA-9, Skardu 3, has secured the most number of votes
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 15 Nov 2020

(Karachi) As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in six constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported on Sunday. The result of the first polling station stated that PTI's Fida Nashad from GBA-9, Skardu 3, has secured the most number of votes.

Polling in Gilgit Baltistan that began amid strict security measures ended at 5pm. People casted their votes to decide which party will form government in the region after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

As per details, a total of 745,361 voters voted for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations today. As part of security measures, at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel were deployed for security purposes.

Out of the 847 polling booths, 418 were declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal. The area has a population of about 1.3 million.

People, both men and women, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. The overall polling process remained peaceful.

At least 330 candidates contested this ballot exercise for the 33-member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats.

The chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan also announced three-day holiday on account of the elections.

Earlier, a survey by Gallup stated that a close contest is expected between the PTI and the PPP, while the PML-N is the least favourite party.

The survey found PM Imran Khan as the most popular leader in GB followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Respondents of the survey, around 30 percent of them, believe elections will be transparent and free from rigging.

GB election

Unofficial results: PTI takes lead in six constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan

DURUZHBA-V: Pakistan, Russian forces practice drills for hostage rescue, search operations: ISPR

India funded terrorists to disrupt CPEC project, says Qureshi

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding US

Worsening situation: Country reports 32 deaths, 2,443 new infections in 24 hours

Biden to form diverse cabinet with top picks for key positions

Dossier on terror financing unveiled: Evidence show how India seeks to harm CPEC

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters