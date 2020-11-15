Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Saturday that Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India's state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan to the international community.

The prime minister tweeted that the details of financial as well as material support and Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent.

"We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan," the premier said, and added that our resilient and courageous security agencies and forces will continue to give their all to protect our people with our combined national resolve.

The prime minister further stated that let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so.

