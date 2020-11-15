Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

ISLAMABAD: The Petro-leum Division plans to hold 8th session of Pakistan-Russia JCC on North South Gas Pipeline (NSGP) project next month (December 2020). In a report, the Petroleum Division stated that the JCC meeting with Russian delegation will execute the proposed amendments in the inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with Russia, shareholders agreement and incorporation of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Precise timelines can be given on project activities, once the Russians nominated entity is on board and SPV is formed. In November 2020, to finalise technical parameters of the project, technical team from Russia will arrive.

Nespak will submit its initial feasibility study and land data regarding first parcel of land in January 2021. ISGS will verify the land data and start land acquisition process in January 2021. As per the inter-governmental agreement between Pakistan and Russia, Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd is the Pakistani nominated entity, which will implement the project.

The federal government has planned to take steps to commence work on the laying of the North South Gas Pipeline within six months, and on TAPI pipeline on soon as its laying in Afghanistan reaches the stage where the work of laying pipeline on Pakistan soil can conveniently start, and on Iran-Pakistan Pipeline as soon as the sanctions on Iran are no more an impediment in its laying.

In case, no work is carried out on North South Gas Pipeline within the prescribed time and for laying any of the two other major pipelines (IP and TAPI) though the political conditions become conducive.

In light of the Supreme Court decision, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is taking up the project activities on fast-track basis to implement the court order in letter and spirit.

The apex court on August 13, 2020 gave decision regarding the GIDC. The first meeting was held in the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on August 17, 2020 with the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in the chair along with Secretary Petroleum and others to chalk out the strategy for the execution of the projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020