Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

Zaheer Abbasi 15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval to increase in the number of beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat programme from 4.6 million to seven million, and directed to finalise the programme at the earliest.

The approval was given during a meeting with regards to preparation of Ehsaas Kifalat programme. The meeting was attended by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, and the Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar through a video link.

The prime minister said that all the efforts and focus of the government was now on economic improvement. Protection of citizen and stability in economic activities are objective of the government, he further added.

The prime minister acknowledged that the poor had been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and that was why there was a need to increase the number of Ehsaas Kifalat programme beneficiaries. The prime minister directed to finalise the Ehsaas Kifalat programme as early as possible.

Dr Sania Nishtar told the meeting the world over difficulties of poor and vulnerable people had increased due to coronavirus and all the countries had given economic packages to protect and take care of the weak and the poor people.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan fell in the category of those countries who had successfully managed the coronavirus and the government allocated resources to protect the people against challenging economic situation. Measures taken by Pakistan against coronavirus were acknowledged by the world community and the international organisations, the meeting was further informed.

