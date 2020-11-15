SHC's interim order restricts PIA from taking any adverse action against Palpa

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Line Pilots' Association (Palpa) has taken a stay order against reduction of pilots' guaranteed flying hours and cut in their salaries/perks.

According to details, the Sindh High Court issued an interim order on November 12, restricting the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from taking any adverse action against the association.

It is to be noted that Palpa filed a lawsuit in the Sindh High Court against PIA's admin orders (13/2020 and 15/2020) dated October 27 and November 3, respectively.

PALPA held a special general meeting on November 3 regarding the said admin orders and then decided to move the court against these decisions by the PIA management.

Hence, a lawsuit for declaration and permanent injunction was filed by the association against PIA and its chief human resource officer. Consequently, the SHC issued an interim order: "Issue notice to the defendants through all modes except publication for 25.11.2020. Notice may also be issued to the defendant No. 1 through its Chief Executive Officer. "Till the next date of hearing, defendants are restrained to take any adverse/coercive action against the plaintiffs in violation of Section 3(6) of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020