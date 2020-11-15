Bakhtawar's engagement on 27th

KARACHI: Daughter of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged at the end of this month and will marry Mahmood Chaudhry on January 30 next year.

Invitations have been extended to guests for the engagement ceremony on November 27. As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar is going to be engaged with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus on November 27 at a ceremony at Bilawal House Karachi.