Dialogue with military establishment

This is apropos a Business Recorder new item "Military establishment: Dialogue could be considered from PDM platform: Maryam" carried by the newspaper on Friday. According to it, "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has linked ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with holding of dialogue with the "establishment" from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)".

There are strong signs that sanity is gaining ground. Ms Maryam appears to have conceded the fact that attacking military establishment routinely is a highly dangerous approach to politics. Her father has already caused immense harm to PDM cause through his diatribes against army and its leadership.

MEHNAZ REHAN KHAN (LAHORE)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020