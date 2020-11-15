Problem-based learning lab established

ISLAMABAD: Dr Irum Inayat, head of department software engineering Fast University of computer and emerging sciences has established a problem-based learning lab which could be called "classroom of the future".

The lab is equipped with high tech machines, large touch screens, VR headsets for students to experience the learning on a practical level. Moreover a web portal is developed under this project by the project partners from Europe and Asia to open up the courseware to the world and to provide a holistic learning experience to learners from all over the world.

Active learning is the future of learning where the learner has jumped out of the glass box into reality. The passive role of learners is an unforgivable trait of conventional learning we have been following for decades. The use of interactive technology and the learner as an active participant in the journey of learning is the basic aim of active learning. Active learning in Engineering Education (ALIEN) is a project venture of Erasmus+ funded by the European commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020