AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Problem-based learning lab established

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Dr Irum Inayat, head of department software engineering Fast University of computer and emerging sciences has established a problem-based learning lab which could be called "classroom of the future".

The lab is equipped with high tech machines, large touch screens, VR headsets for students to experience the learning on a practical level. Moreover a web portal is developed under this project by the project partners from Europe and Asia to open up the courseware to the world and to provide a holistic learning experience to learners from all over the world.

Active learning is the future of learning where the learner has jumped out of the glass box into reality. The passive role of learners is an unforgivable trait of conventional learning we have been following for decades. The use of interactive technology and the learner as an active participant in the journey of learning is the basic aim of active learning. Active learning in Engineering Education (ALIEN) is a project venture of Erasmus+ funded by the European commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Problem-based learning lab established

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.