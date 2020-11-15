AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Marriyum claims PML-N will win G-B polls

15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said that the "imposed" government's "rented mouthpieces" were desperate to distract media and public attention after the "discovery of ballot paper theft" from Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued on Saturday.

In a statement, Marriyum said the statements by those "rented spokespersons" were proof of the fact that the PTI knew it had already lost the G-B polls.

Their panic shows that the PML-N will win, the PML-N leader claimed. She said raging flood of people in G-B for the PML-N had decided who had the most strength at the ballot.

She said the people of G-B would vote for the PML-N in great numbers, and would hand a historic defeat to the "vote and mandate robbers".

They will vote for their prosperity and G-B's development is by voting for the PML-N as they saw happening over the past five years. The former information minister asked the people of G-B and the PML-N workers to film and uploads any instances of vote-theft or rigging in any way.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Marriyum claims PML-N will win G-B polls

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.