Marriyum claims PML-N will win G-B polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said that the "imposed" government's "rented mouthpieces" were desperate to distract media and public attention after the "discovery of ballot paper theft" from Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued on Saturday.

In a statement, Marriyum said the statements by those "rented spokespersons" were proof of the fact that the PTI knew it had already lost the G-B polls.

Their panic shows that the PML-N will win, the PML-N leader claimed. She said raging flood of people in G-B for the PML-N had decided who had the most strength at the ballot.

She said the people of G-B would vote for the PML-N in great numbers, and would hand a historic defeat to the "vote and mandate robbers".

They will vote for their prosperity and G-B's development is by voting for the PML-N as they saw happening over the past five years. The former information minister asked the people of G-B and the PML-N workers to film and uploads any instances of vote-theft or rigging in any way.-PR

