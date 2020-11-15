UBG kicks off second round of FPCCI election campaign

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG) on Saturday formally announced to kick off the second round of election campaign of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Addressing the 20-member core committee here on Saturday, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that his group would continue serve business community and help gear up the economic activities in the country on top priority.

The UBG leadership many times met PM, federal ministers and advisors to PM including governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country, he said.

The National Business Group of Sindh led by Zahid Hussain has entered into election alliance with UBG which is one of the major breakthrough and success in real term.

He claimed that majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support in the election. The best of the best highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the business community have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus, he said.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab said: "We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders".

Almas Hyder, candidate for vice president from Punjab said that UBG will act as a bridge between traders and government and all-out efforts will be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

UBG patron-in-chief S M Muneer said the traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.

