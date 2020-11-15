AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

UBG kicks off second round of FPCCI election campaign

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG) on Saturday formally announced to kick off the second round of election campaign of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Addressing the 20-member core committee here on Saturday, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that his group would continue serve business community and help gear up the economic activities in the country on top priority.

The UBG leadership many times met PM, federal ministers and advisors to PM including governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country, he said.

The National Business Group of Sindh led by Zahid Hussain has entered into election alliance with UBG which is one of the major breakthrough and success in real term.

He claimed that majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support in the election. The best of the best highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the business community have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus, he said.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab said: "We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders".

Almas Hyder, candidate for vice president from Punjab said that UBG will act as a bridge between traders and government and all-out efforts will be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

UBG patron-in-chief S M Muneer said the traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

UBG kicks off second round of FPCCI election campaign

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.