KP government to begin uplift schemes worth Rs 78 billion in district Kurram

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has included development schemes worth Rs58 billion in the annual development programme (ADP) of the current financial year 2020-21, beside schemes of Rs20 billion under Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) for district Kurram.

This was told during a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the Newly Merged Areas (NMDs) held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here Saturday.

Beside, provincial ministers Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousfzai and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant civil and military high ups attended the meeting.

The provincial task force expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far on the developmental schemes and other public welfare initiatives in the newly district Kurram. However, stressed the need of filling vacancies in various line departments of the district specially education and health; and has directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps on urgent basis.

The meeting was given detailed briefings by various departments about the progress on their respective developmental schemes in the district. The meeting was informed that under the AIP, Rs. 2.9 billions had been allocated for health sector whereas Rs. 1.1 billions had been allocated for Elementary and Secondary sector of the district. "Under the supervision of Pak Army, 199 developmental projects of various natures had been completed in the district and work is in progress on 146 other projects," the forum was informed.

The participants were also updated about setting up sub Tehsils in the district and Tehsil Headquarter in Central Kurram; and the forum directed the concerned quarters to submit feasible proposals to this effect in consultation with all the stake holders within one month period.

The Chief Minister stressed the need of bringing the backward areas of the district at par with other developed areas and directed the high ups of Planning and Development Department to pay special attention to the comparatively less developed areas of district Kurram with regard to the developmental schemes.

Regarding the issue of land settlement and disputes amongst various tribes of the district, the Chief Minister directed the district administration, Board of Revenue and other concerned entities to work out a feasible strategy to settle such issues amicably.

Regarding the payment of compensation amounts for the damaged houses in the district, the finance department was directed to immediately release an amount of Rs. 146 million out of the total 370 million. It was informed that Education plan for district Kurram had been finalized and work on the recruitment against 1277 vacancies in education department is in progress which would be completed by January next year.

The task force was also updated about the progress in higher education sector and the Chief Minister directed the high ups of Higher Education Department to prepare feasibility for the establishment of 15 colleges approved under umbrella scheme for the merged districts. Regarding the progress in health sector if was told that 71 out of 81 primary healthcare facilities in the district had been made completed functional and work is in progress to make the rest functional in all respect.

Expressing satisfaction on the progress in road infrastructure sector, the forum directed the high ups of Communication and Works department to revise the PC-1 of the under construction Thal-Parachinar Road for increasing its width. On this occasion, forum while highlighting the need of setting up border market at Kharlachi, decided to take up the matter with the federal government to expedite the process.

The meeting was told that an amount of Rs. One billion had been released to strengthen police in the merged districts and the forum directed the finance department to release another amount of Rs.1.5 billion for the purpose. It was informed that recruitment process of 81 Village and Neighbourhood Council Secretaries had been started which will be completed within one month time period.

