Implementation of Karachi package urged

KARACHI: Ateeq-ur-Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement the Karachi transformation plan. Karachi was entitled to its rights and did not need any relief, but the people were wondering where had the package announced by the PM vanished? he asked.

The politicians both on the treasury benches and on the opposition benches had been talking about economic decisions on the basis of politics. Karachi was being wholly neglected, and its dilapidated infrastructure, congested roads, garbage, ruined sewerage system and erratic water supply had become its main characteristic. He said that the implementation of the Rs1100 billion package for Karachi had to be intensified, or the gigantic task of rebuilding Karachi's infrastructure would not be completed on time.

