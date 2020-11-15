AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Marriage hall owners reject new SOPs

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Marriage Hall/Lawn/Banquet Owners Association on Saturday rejected the new SOPs of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding marriage halls and termed it as 'economic killing' of people associated with it.

Association representatives speaking at a press conference at Karachi Press Club stated that new SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would damage their businesses which have already incurred huge losses after marriage halls and lawns were closed down in March this year.

They pointed out that marriage halls and lawns were shut down in March and were opened on September 15 this year.

"The closure of our business caused heavy financial losses to people attached with it," Rana Idris, President of the Association stated and added that after the opening of marriage halls the booking of halls started for coming months.

Now the government under new SOPs have announced to close the marriage halls and asked for holding of marriage ceremonies in open spaces, he pointed and noted that this is an intentional act to destroy this sector.

He said that there are 800 marriage halls, lawns and banquets in Karachi and 50,000 people are earning their livelihood, out of which 70 to 80 percent are daily wagers.

He said that number of marriage halls and lawns in the entire country stood at 13,000, which provide employment opportunities to 650,000 people. "Previous lockdown severely damaged their employment and new SOPs would destroy them financially," he stated.

He deplored that no relief was given to this sector during the lockdown whereas other sectors were provided relief by government. He appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take measures for saving this sector by announcing new SOPs for the sector.

