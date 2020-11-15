AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

'Strengthening of rupee, increasing remittances encouraging'

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the rupee is strengthening against the dollar which is reducing loans and inflation while remittances are increasing which are consolidating forex reserves which is encouraging. He said policies of the central bank are paying dividends.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that on August 6 the dollar was traded at Rs168.44 in the local market but now it is available at Rs158.49 as the country has seen a current account surplus after five years. He said that loans from the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank to tackle pandemic has also supported rupee while fall in the value of dollar on a global scale was also a reason.

He noted that dollar can regain lose value after US elections while rupee can come under pressure if Pakistan decided to repay two billion dollars of Saudi loan. Textile sector has come out of troubled waters and their all production has been booked until April 2021 which is very encouraging, he said.

He noted that strengthened rupee has created some problems for exporters but the overall impact is very positive as the government will have billions on its disposal to be used for the welfare of masses. He said that reforms initiated by the central bank have boosted the confidence of expats resulting in over two billion dollar of remittances during the first five months of the current fiscal. An increase of 26.5 percent has been recorded in the remittances during the first four months which was 9.4 billion dollars as compared to 7.4 billion dollars during the last year.

Pakistan received 2.76 billion dollars during July while 2.3 billion dollars on October in which remittances from KSA, US and UK played a major role, he informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Strengthening of rupee, increasing remittances encouraging'

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.