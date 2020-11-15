AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Gold gains Rs 450 per tola

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday gained some more ground to grow further by Rs450 per tola on the local market, traders said.

An increase of Rs450 in the yellow metal price pushed it to Rs112650 per tola.

Value of gold per 10 grams also showed an improvement of Rs387 to Rs96580 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted selling for US$1890 per ounce, up by US$12 on the world market

Silver was available for Rs1200 per tola; Rs1011.65 per 10 grams, and US$24.65 per ounce, traders said.

