Moderate quake jolts Quetta

QUETTA: Severe tremors of 5.5 intensity on Richter scale were felt in Quetta and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning. According to details, the center of earthquake was 58 kilometer in the east of Quetta city near Koh-e-Murdar and its depth was 10 kilometers.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Pishin, Hernai, Ziarat, Mastung and other areas. Due to intensity of the earthquake, residents of the affected areas left their homes and came out on streets; however, no reports of any form of damage have been received.