Shujaat recovering

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is under treatment at Services Hospital, is recovering and feeling much better.

A team of doctors is treating Ch Shujaat and different tests were also conducted. People hailing from different walks of life visited the Services Hospital to enquire after Shujaat's health. Shujaat's sons Ch Shafay Hussain and Ch Salik Hussain thanked the visitors and appealed them to pray for the recovery of their father.

