FIR registered against Kh Asif's son, ex-wife

LAHORE: In a crackdown against illegal housing scheme owned by politicians, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday registered cases against the former wife and son of PML-N senior leader Khawja Asif, Sialkot Mayor Choudhry Toheed Akhtar and PML-N's former legislator from Chunia Ahsan Raza Khan.

"Millions of rupees loss was incurred to public exchequer in the form of site map and conversion fees evasions by these persons," said an ACE spokesperson here on Saturday.

The Kent Society, jointly owned by Toheed Akhtar and Khawaja Asif, had illegally included 281 kanals of land after the approval of the first map, which was illegal as per Punjab government's private housing society schemes. The said society had also sold out plots from the area marked for parks, graveyard and public amenities,"

Moreover, Ahsan Raza Khan had incurred huge financial loss to the public exchequer by illegally setting up a housing scheme, AlJanat Town, and also constructing a commercial market after encroaching one acre of land belonging to the Rural Health Centre Kanganpur. Commenting on the matter, ACE DG Muhammad Goher Nafees said those involved in tax evasion and other malpractices will be strictly dealt with.

