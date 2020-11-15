Maryam felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

LAHORE: Felicitating the Pakistan's Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that minorities played a great role in the establishment and building of Pakistan.

"We believe in the development, prosperity and protection of rights of all Pakistani minorities," she said, adding: "The PML-N has always endeavoured to provide equal opportunities of advancement to non-Muslim Pakistanis and will continue to do so. Diwali is the festival of triumph of good over evil and light over darkness."

Maryam maintained that the society and the world should pledge to change negative attitudes into positive ones, hate into love and oppression into peace. She said that let us light the spirit of love, peace, development, cooperation and empathy, and make Pakistan strong, united and prosperous.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020