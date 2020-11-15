World Diabetes Day: Early diagnosis, treatment could save millions of lives: experts

ISLAMABAD: 14th November is observed as World Diabetes Day in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. This year's theme focuses on promoting the role of nurses in the prevention and management of diabetes.

Consultant Endocrinologist at Shifa International Hospital, Dr Osama Ishtiaq said that overall diabetes prevalence in Pakistan is almost 19 percent and over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally. He stated that 90 percent of diabetic patients have type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments. He said risk factors may include genetic, being overweight, gestational diabetes and polycystic ovary in women. He stressed the need to educate the masses about diseases and the importance of a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Consultant Endocrinologist SIH, Dr Tayyab Badshah said that type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections, and if a patient with diabetes goes untreated for a long time, there can be serious effects on the patient as he may suffer from organ failure, stroke, lower limb amputation, and even heart attack. Consultant Endocrinologist SIH, Dr Umar Yousaf Raja Khan explained that Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. Over the long-term high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020