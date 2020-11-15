AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Rain to reduce intensity of smog: PDMA

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Terming the forecast of rain in Lahore as good news, Relief Commissioner Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Babar Hayat Tarar said on Saturday that the rain will reduce the intensity of smog.

"Vehicle emission is a major challenge in anti-smog operations and the electric buses for public service will reduce the fumes from transport," Tarar said, adding: "Owners of private sector rides should ensure that they obtain a fitness certificate for the vehicle. Use of unhealthy fuels should be discouraged."

In a briefing on anti-smog operations at Punjab, Tarar said that proposed action plan to reduce traffic flow should be implemented.

He said, "The PDMA should ensure strict implementation of the decisions of the working group for smog control; controlling the harmful health effects of smog with the corona wave is very important while easing smog control actions can lead to an increase in health problems."

Moreover, during the last 24 hours, the maximum amount of smog in Lahore was recorded in the vicinity of the town hall.

During the last 24 hours during anti-smog campaign under PDMA imposed fines of Rs. 1,499,050. As many as 150 FIRs were registered and 23 persons were arrested. Some 197 industrial units were closed. Warnings have been issued to the last 10 bases after which the total value of fines has gone up to Rs 30,655,290.

Since October 20, 4,511 FIRs have been registered and a total of 6,909 vehicles and 1,495 industrial units have been shut down on smoke emission complaints. Under the local government, 62 FIRs were registered and fines of Rs 445,000 were levied on waste, tires and plastics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

