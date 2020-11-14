AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

World community can’t remain indifferent to India’s involvement in terrorism against Pakistan

  • In series of tweets, the prime minister posted “We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pak.
APP 14 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidences to the world community about India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and expressed that in the face of such detailed evidences, it could not remain indifferent or silent.

In series of tweets, the prime minister posted “We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pak.

Details of financial & material support & Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent.”

The prime ministers’ tweets followed the earlier press briefing of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in which they had presented an evidence-laden dossier exposing Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan through its intelligence agencies.

The prime minister further said that they expected the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring the responsible to justice who had killed thousands of innocent people in Pakistan.

“We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. Our resilient & courageous security agencies & forces will continue to give their all to protect our people,” he posted.

The prime minister also expressed the resolve to defend the country. “Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve.”

