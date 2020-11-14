Pakistan
NA Speaker greets Hindu community on eve of Diwali
- Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also conveyed his sincere and warm greetings on Diwali to Hindu parliamentarians.
Updated 14 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has greeted Hindu parliamentarians and the community on their religious festival Diwali.
In his message, the Speaker expressed his delight on this auspicious occasion and said that Pakistan is a pluralistic country this is enriched with cultural diversity and celebrates each of them with equal zeal and zest.
He also recognized the rich contributions of the Hindu community in prosperity and development of the country.
He also appreciated their contribution in national development, fostering national unity and cohesion.
