Punjab reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, mostly in Lahore

Punjab on Saturday reported 487 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections during the past 24 hours.

As per the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab, seven more people died from the global pandemic during the period, taking the death toll to 2462 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 487 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people tally in the province to 109,309.

Out of the 487 new coronavirus cases, 208 emerged only in Lahore, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,165 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the tally to 354,461.

With 17 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,109. So far, a total of 322,414 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 24,938.

With 34,535 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.2%.