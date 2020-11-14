Usman Dar inaugurates ISO certified Model Police Station

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Saturday inaugurated the ISO certified Civil Line Model Police Station.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi and local PTI leaders were also present.

On the occasion while talking to media, SAPM Usman Dar said that the people will get justice on merit with better environment in the model police stations adding that in the past, police stations were used politically.

Dar stressed the need of active public cooperation with police for the promotion of good policing in the society besides ensuring the early provision of easy justice to the people.

SAPM said that the Dolphin Force in Sialkot will be set up soon to eradicate crimes.

He said that state of the art hospital with a capacity of 250 beds was going to be built in Sialkot with a cost of Rs. 5.1 billion to provide better and advance medical facilities to the people.

Dar said that during the last 72 years not a single public sector university was established in Iqbal’s city, adding that two years ago Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the first public sector university in Sialkot.

He said that the construction of new campus of Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was underway near Eimanabad.

Usman Dar said that the government had released a special grant of Rs. 3.38 billion for the infrastructure development in new campus of GCWU Sialkot.

He said that mega water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city had been finalized for providing the upgraded and advanced municipal facilities to the people.

SAPM said that this mega project with a cost of Rs. 15 billion will ensure the provision of world class municipal facilities to one million people of Sialkot.

He said that the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was approved in Sialkot near Sambrial.

He said that working on the Ring Road project was also in progress to redress traffic problems.

Dar said that completion of these projects will directly benefit to the people of Iqbal’s city adding that these projects will be truly a game changer.

He said every citizen should come forward and coordinate with the district administration for pointing out price-hike like Tiger Force. "We will take action against hoarders in this regard", he added.

In the past, there was no physical audit of sugar and flour he said and added that Zardari's sugar mills had not been audited in Sindh. He said that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz was to weaken the national institutions.

Dar said that the public courts will be held weekly where the problems of the people will be listened and also be resolved.