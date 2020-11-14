AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Far-right groups, Trump supporters plan to gather in DC

It is feared that the events could turn violent as mix of demonstrators gathering in downtown Washington, D.C would met with counter-protesters.
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Nov 2020

Far-right demonstrators and Trump supporters are expected to converge near the White House on Saturday amid heightened tensions over the results of the presidential election.

It is feared that the events could turn violent as mix of demonstrators gathering in downtown Washington, D.C would meet with counter-protesters.

The main rally – Million MAGA March or March for Trump – appears focused on showing an outpouring of support for President Trump as he refuses to concede against newly elected President Joe Biden.

Organisers and media figures, along with the White House officials, have predicted a massive turnout, though similar events during Trump’s presidency have fizzled out.

The only group that has a permit by the city was Women for America First. The permit was issued for 10,000 people at Freedom Plaza on Saturday at noon.

The group, spearheaded by former Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, was one of the first to promote the March for Trump.

Kremer told USA Today that her organisation is not coordinating with any groups planning activities in D.C. on Saturday.

Promotion for the rally started among various online groups that support Trump.

The conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network pushed the Million MAGA March moniker.

Nick Fuentes, who has a history of making anti-Semitic and racist remarks, has advertised the rally to his “Groyper Army,” while Stewart Rhodes, head of the anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers, has said he will be in D.C. and that he has armed men standing by outside of the nation’s capital.

The head of self-described “western chauvinist” Proud Boys, known for instigating skirmishes, posted on Telegram that they will have a presence in D.C. on Saturday as well.

Majority of rally participants on Saturday are expected to be more traditional and mainstream Trump supporters, experts said.

“Even in their own party they’re very fringe,” Holt said. “I think what we’re going to see is these larger crowds of people who are going to this event because it's been plugged by Kayleigh McEnany, Sean Hannity, sort of mainstream GOP figures. Mixed up there there is going to be members of these extremist groups and militia movement groups which … is going to make the whole situation from the outside look kind of confusing.”

