KP Assembly’s Deputy Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

BR Web Desk Updated 14 Nov 2020

The Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deputy speaker made the announcement via tweet on Saturday stating that his wife and son have also been infected with the deadly virus.

"Me, my wife and my son are covid positive. Please pray for us," he wrote.

The news came as 2,165 cases were reported across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, with 17 people dying from the virus.

The total cases in Pakistan as of Saturday were 354,461, with total deaths at 7,109.

In KP, the total number of cases so far stands at 41,723, and 1,724 are currently active. The province's total deaths number 1,305.

