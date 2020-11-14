World
Romanian economy to grow by at least 4pc in 2021
14 Nov 2020
BUCHAREST: The Romanian economy will grow by at least 4% in 2021 and entirely recover this year's losses triggered by restrictions to contain the new coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday.
In October, Citu said his worst case scenario was for the economy to shrink 4.2% this year, below the 3.8% contraction currently forecast by the centrist minority government.
The European Union state, which has reported 343,725 coronavirus cases since late February and 8,684 deaths, saw its economy contract 6.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, but rebound 5.6% from the previous quarter.
