Merkel's coalition partner proposes truck scrappage scheme

  • The SPD will propose the truck scrappage scheme as well as an extension of the existing bonus scheme for electric vehicles until 2025 at a German cars summit.
  • The extension of the bonus scheme for electric passenger cars would cost about 1 billion euros.
Reuters 14 Nov 2020

BERLIN: Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative-led ruling coalition, are calling for a truck scrappage scheme of up to 15,000 euros ($17,748) per vehicle, draft documents seen by Reuters show.

The SPD will propose the truck scrappage scheme as well as an extension of the existing bonus scheme for electric vehicles until 2025 at a German cars summit on Tuesday, the documents said.

The truck scrappage bonuses, which would be paid out to customers replacing a truck with emissions classification 3, 4 or 5 with a truck with new diesel, electric or hydrogen-powered engines, would cost about 500 million euros in 2020-2022, the documents said.

The extension of the bonus scheme for electric passenger cars would cost about 1 billion euros.

The SPD declined to comment.

Germany in June introduced a multi-billion-euro recovery plan to spur clean driving, with incentives for electric cars and higher taxes on polluting SUVs.

Angela Merkel

