Pakistan urges FATF to scrutinize India in light of ‘irrefutable evidence’

  • The military spokesperson said that tangible evidence reflects that Indian foreign missions in FATF member countries have always been ‘extensively lobbying’ with hosts prior to FATF meetings to undermine Pakistan’s achievements and create conditions for our grey/ blacklisting.
Ali Ahmed 14 Nov 2020

Pakistan has urged the global anti-terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to scrutinize archrival India after the country presented a dossier carrying ‘irrefutable evidence’ of India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan.

Addressing a number of issues in a joint press conference Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Saturday, the DG ISPR said India needs to be scrutinized at FATF platform in the light of the evidence presented by Pakistan as well as recent revelations made by FINCEN, further revealing the fragility of Indian terror financing and money laundering regimes.

Back in September, at least 44 Indian banks were identified in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of series of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by the US banks to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The banks are involved in carrying out suspicious transactions worth more than $1 billion.

Elaborating on India’s continuous endeavors to politicize the FATF forum for economic coercion of Pakistan, DG ISPR said despite India’s lobbying “Pakistan remains firmly committed to the forum and our achievements for fulfilling the technical obligations remain unparalleled.”

The military spokesperson said that tangible evidence reflects that Indian foreign missions in FATF member countries have always been ‘extensively lobbying’ with hosts prior to FATF meetings to undermine Pakistan’s achievements and create conditions for our grey/ blacklisting.

