Honda to be the 1st Mass-Producer of Level-3 Autonomous Cars

  • Honda announced that it will be the first automaker in the world to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars.
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Honda Motor Co announced that it will be the first automaker in the world to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars.

According to a statement, Honda Legend will receive autonomous driving equipment before March 2021, allowing the luxury sedan to enable its drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

While automakers continue to compete in this race towards building the best self-driving car, technology companies like Google parent Alphabet Inc. are also investing billions in a field expected to boost car sales.

While there are six levels of vehicle autonomy, Level 2 cars, which can control their own sped and steering, but require an alert driver to take control at all times, are currently on the roads. Tesla, however, claims that it is very close to achieving Level 5 autonomous driving.

Honda's autonomous “Traffic Jam Pilot” driving technology was also awarded a safety certification by the Japanese government. The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism also believes that self-driving cars will reduce traffic accidents, provide transportation for the elderly and improve logistics.

Honda to be the 1st Mass-Producer of Level-3 Autonomous Cars

