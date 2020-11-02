ANL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
ASC 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.2%)
FNEL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 153.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.08%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 165.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.51%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,566 Decreased By ▼ -70.01 (-0.27%)
KSE100 47,220 Decreased By ▼ -51 (-0.11%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -58.38 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Fayyaz Chohan loses Punjab's information ministry portfolio to Firdous Ashiq Awan

BR Web Desk Updated 13 Aug 2021

The Punjab government on Monday appointed former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to CM Buzdar on information in place of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

According to a notification, two other ministers – minister for cooperatives and minister for prisons – along with Chohan have been removed.

Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana was the minister for cooperatives while Zawar Hussain Warraich was the minister for prisons.

Firdous Ashiq Awan — who previously served as the prime minister's special assistant on information — has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

enter image description here

Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab's information department will also be headed by Awan, the notification reads.

When asked about the move, the minister said that he has no clue about it.

This is the second time that the minister has been removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed Chohan as the provincial information minister in 2019.

He had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks.

