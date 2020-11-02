Fayyaz Chohan loses Punjab's information ministry portfolio to Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Punjab government on Monday appointed former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to CM Buzdar on information in place of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

According to a notification, two other ministers – minister for cooperatives and minister for prisons – along with Chohan have been removed.

Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana was the minister for cooperatives while Zawar Hussain Warraich was the minister for prisons.

Firdous Ashiq Awan — who previously served as the prime minister's special assistant on information — has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab's information department will also be headed by Awan, the notification reads.

When asked about the move, the minister said that he has no clue about it.

This is the second time that the minister has been removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed Chohan as the provincial information minister in 2019.

He had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks.