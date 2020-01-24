ANL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.87%)
Taylor Swift opens up about her struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift revealed that she developed an eating disorder in past once she began living life in the spotlight.
Asfia Afzal Updated 01 Nov 2021
  • Taylor Swift revealed that she developed an eating disorder in past once she began living life in the spotlight.
  • Swift says now she doesn't care as much if someone comments on her weight.

Taylor Swift’s latest Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’ which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday has showcased many aspects of singer’s life. In one of the most revealing and surprising segments, Swift talks about her struggles with an eating disorder.

Swift revealed that she developed an eating disorder once she began living life in the spotlight.

“It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day,” said the singer. "It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it, [but I'll see] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating,” she said.

In the documentary, then-and-now photos show how thin the singer was during her ‘1989’ album era contrasted with the healthier look she presented while touring ‘Reputation’ in 2018.

She further elaborated her eating disorder in an interview to Variety, “My relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad,” she said.

However, now Swift doesn't care as much if someone comments on her weight. She said she has accepted the fact that she's size 6 [UK size 10] instead of a size double-zero.

