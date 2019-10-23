ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
Action against stray dogs in Karachi: Sindh government, civic agencies asked to form task force

BR Web Desk | Recorder Report Updated 24 Jun 2021

High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the provincial government and civic agencies to constitute task force to take action against stray dogs in Karachi. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar issued these orders while hearing the petition related to shortage of vaccines to treat dog-bites patients and action against stray dogs. Secretaries Local Government and Health of Sindh appeared in the hearing of the petition. The court directed Sindh Government to take steps to ensure supply of anti-rabies vaccines in the province and also ordered Municipal Commissioner Karachi for taking measures for the treatment of dog-bites patients. The court also issued orders to district municipal corporations (DMCs) to expedite the campaign against stray dogs. The court directed the city authorities to submit a comprehensive plan in this regard in the next hearing of petition. Secretary Health told the court that anti-rabies vaccine is available in all districts of province. The Secretary Local Government informed the court provincial government is working in collaboration with an NGO to establish dog houses in the province to keep the stray dogs there. He also contended about the number of stray dogs in the province and said that contradictory figures are reported on stray dogs. Meanwhile, a division bench of the SHC ordered Mayor Karachi and others to take steps for removal of encroachments from footpaths of the metropolis. The court ordered the city authorities to submit the progress report by acting upon the orders of the bench in fifteen days. In its observations, the court stated that footpaths are specified for pedestrians. "If pedestrians would walk on roads, they would be prone to accidents," the court observed. The court also ordered KMC and DMCs to take action for removal of encroachments from footpaths rather than falling in dispute over the jurisdiction of footpaths. Copyright Business Recorder, 2019

