World

Ukraine seeking exchange of 1,200 prisoners with Russia

  • The Istanbul agreements are prisoner-exchange understandings brokered with Turkiye mediation in 2022
Reuters Published November 16, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Save

Ukraine is working to resume the exchange of prisoners with Russia, hoping for the release of 1,200 Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy and his Security Council chief said.

“We are … counting on the resumption of exchanges,” Zelenskiyy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday. “Many meetings, negotiations and calls are now devoted to this.”

His security chief, Rustem Umerov, said on Saturday that he had held consultations in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with the support of Kyiv’s partners, on resuming the process of exchanges.

“As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to return to the Istanbul agreements,” he said. “This concerns the release of 1,200 Ukrainians,” Umerov said in a statement on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow to Ukraine’s statements.

The Istanbul agreements are prisoner-exchange understandings brokered with Turkiye mediation in 2022, setting out rules for large, coordinated swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

Since then, the two have traded thousands of prisoners, though exchanges have been sporadic and often disrupted by frontline escalation in the war Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022.

Umerov said that consultations would take place in the near future to decide the procedural and organisational details of the process.

“We are working without pause so that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity can celebrate New Year and Christmas at home – at the family table and with their loved ones,” Umerov said.

Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Nations Security Council Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Ukraine drone attack Volodymyr Zelenskiyy Ukraine’s civilian population

