AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada PM Carney invites Zelensky to G7 summit in June

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2025 07:39pm

OTTAWA: Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit in June in the western province of Alberta, a government official told AFP on Monday.

Carney, who took office last week, spoke to the Ukrainian leader over the weekend, the official said, adding: “President Zelenskyy has been invited to the G7 meeting in Alberta in June.”

The invitation comes amid an uncertain approach among the Group of Seven powerful democracies toward the Russia-Ukraine war since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

Prior to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Quebec last week, the Trump administration had eschewed terminology that backed Ukraine’s fight for its “territorial integrity” and references to Russian “aggression.”

Trump says will speak with Putin on Tuesday to discuss ending Ukraine war

But that language was in a final statement from the foreign ministers issued at the G7 meeting Friday, in a possible sign of frustration in Washington that Russia had not immediately accepted the terms of a US-led ceasefire initiative.

Carney, who is visiting Paris and London this week, posted on social media Sunday that in their call Zelenskyy gave an update “on Ukraine’s defence and global efforts to advance peace.”

“Canada strongly supports Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russian aggression,” he said.

Zelenskyy, in a social media post, called the conversation with Carney “good and substantive.”

He said he “thanked Canada for its assistance, particularly for the defense packages and support of our energy sector” and praised Carney for having “made the right points about how we need to step up pressure on Moscow.”

Canada, which has the G7 presidency this year, will host the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta on June 15-17.

Trump is scheduled to discuss his Ukraine ceasefire proposal in a Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine G7 summit Mark Carney Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine peace talks

Comments

200 characters

Canada PM Carney invites Zelensky to G7 summit in June

Oil prices rise on US attack on Houthis and China economic hopes

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 116,000 level

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Read more stories